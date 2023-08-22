Rotherham United's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has not been the most ideal to say the very least.

The Millers broke their usual trend last season of going straight back down to League One following promotion from the third tier when they managed to stay up under head coach Matt Taylor, who replaced the long-serving Paul Warne earlier on in the campaign after he left to join Derby County.

Having lost star player Chiedozie Ogbene to Luton Town though, Rotherham needed to replenish their options and they have done so to an extent, with permanent arrivals such as Cafu, Andre Green and Christ Tiehi whilst loan deals have been done for Fred Onyedinma and Dexter Lembikisa.

United have picked up just one point from their opening three league matches though, with defeats on the road to Stoke City and Sunderland whilst also losing a two-goal lead against Blackburn Rovers to draw 2-2 at the New York Stadium.

Whilst Rotherham have had to deal with two questionable dismissals of Cafu and Onyedinma in their first two matches, it's still abundantly clear that they need to strengthen several areas of their squad before the September 1 transfer deadline.

One area that needs work is up-front - Jordan Hugill was signed in January and whilst the likes of Georgie Kelly, Tom Eaves and Joshua Kayode provide some level of competition, more is needed for Taylor to work with.

According to the Evening Standard though, the Rotherham boss has one player in mind as the South Yorkshire outfit are reportedly lining up a move for out of favour Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe, having already done business with the Hatters this summer when signing Fred Onyedinma.

Who is Admiral Muskwe?

The 24-year-old, who was born in Leicester but has played five times for the Zimbabwe national team, came through the Leicester City academy system but never played a senior match for the Foxes.

Muskwe's first ever appearance in a senior match actually came internationally, but at club level it was for Swindon Town on loan in 2020 where he featured five times.

The forward played for Wycombe Wanderers on loan in the second half of the 2020-21 season, playing 17 times for the Chairboys in the Championship and scoring three goals, which led to a permanent switch to Luton in the summer of 2021.

Muskwe was rarely used from the start in his debut season with Town but still played in 23 matches in 2021-22, but by the second half of the 2022-23 campaign he wasn't needed by Rob Edwards and was loaned out to Fleetwood Town, scoring three goals in 12 League One appearances for the Cod Army.

What is Admiral Muskwe's Luton Town situation?

Muskwe now has less than one year remaining on his contract at Kenilworth Road, although they have an option to extend that by a year into the summer of 2025.

The Evening Standard though claim that Luton have no intention of triggrering it and Muskwe is up for sale in the final week and a half of the transfer window, although they will approve of a loan departure too.

Wages could potentially be an issue though as it is claimed that Muskwe had a rise due to promotion to the Premier League, meaning Luton may have to somewhat contribute to his salary still should Rotherham land the Zimbabwean.