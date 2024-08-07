Highlights Hungbo's arrival at Rotherham has fans buzzing - a versatile winger who could transform their League One campaign.

While Clarke-Harris will provide the goals, Hungbo's creativity is set to be a game-changer for Steve Evans' side.

With pace, skill, and the ability to evade defenders, Hungbo could be the ultimate "cheat code" for Rotherham in League One.

Rotherham United fans should be excited over the prospect of Joseph Hungbo this season, after the 24-year-old joined on loan from 1. FC Nurnberg last month.

Hungbo has previously played for Huddersfield Town and Watford in the Championship after coming up through Crystal Palace's academy.

However, the talented winger will now be targeting promotion from League One with Rotherham, as the Millers hope for an instant return to the second tier.

The former Ross County star made 14 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga in 2023/24, but failed to register a goal involvement as the former German giants finished 12th in the league.

An adductor tear kept him out for the majority of the campaign, but with his injury now well in the past, he will be looking to be a threat for Steve Evans' team, who start their season on Saturday away to Exeter City.

Rotherham United Opening 2024/25 League One Fixtures Exeter City A Bristol Rovers H Wycombe Wanderers A Huddersfield Town H Charlton Athletic A Burton Albion H

Jonson Clarke-Harris may bring the goals but Hungbo is a game changer

Rotherham have been busy in the transfer window, bringing in 10 new players (as of August 6), who will all be competing to become starters at the New York Stadium.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is one of the biggest names to join the Millers, having left Peterborough United at the end of his contract following a very indifferent 2023/24.

Clarke-Harris is one of the most clinical strikers at this level and is certain to score goals, however, it will be Hungbo who can supply the chances for the 30-year-old.

FLW's Rotherham Fan Pundit, Tom Eyre, can understand the hype around the returning striker, who first left the Millers in 2018, but believes that Hungbo is the one to watch this season: "A lot of people will say Clarke-Harris if he scores goals which we know he can, it will rocket us to the top, which is always a possibility.

"But personally, I think Hungbo, having seen him in pre-season and seeing what he's about in the Championship, he can change games."

Hungbo can be "cheat code" in League One

Hungbo scored three goals and picked up one assist in his last season in England with Huddersfield. His pace and ability to change direction with ease earned him a move to Germany following the conclusion of his loan from Watford.

Now, Rotherham will be able to utilise the talented wide-man, who will add more flair to a team that was relegated with ease from the Championship last season.

The Millers are masters of League One, having won promotion from the division in each of their last four visits, with Evans orchestrating the first of those in 2014. However, without Paul Warne, who won their last three promotions, they will need players like Hungbo to bring a new level to the club.

However, Tom can see it being very tough for defenders to get on top of the winger: "If he's on form, then there's very little you can do to stop him. In League One, well, it may be too early to call him a cheat code, but it definitely will feel like a cheat code.

"He is someone that I'm very excited to see play. I think he’ll be a key player.

"He can easily beat a man and get goals and assists and will get fans off their feet. I think he's the one to look out for."