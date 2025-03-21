In an incredibly lacklustre season for the Millers, a consistent performer has been Joe Powell in the centre of Rotherham United’s midfield.

The conductor to the Rotherham orchestra, Powell has proved himself to be Steve Evans' most creative outlet. In this League One campaign, Powell ranks second in the assist charts with seven, second for key passes per game with 2.3 and first in the league for big chances created with 14.

The statistics would suggest that Powell is one of the best creative midfielders, not only for Rotherham, but in the league itself.

But if you were to interrogate Powell’s performances this season, which many Rotherham fans have done this season, there is still a huge weakness within Powell’s play.

The frustrating fact for most Millers to come to terms with is, although his statistics show him to be a highly creative, influential dictator of play, his actual ability from set pieces is proving a problem for the Millers.

Under-hit corners or overshot free kicks are proving tenuous on Millers fans’ patience as Powell’s consistent failure to deliver from set plays is proving a detrimental point in Rotherham’s inconsistent season.

Joe Powell Statistics 2024/2025 (Fotmob) Assists (expected assists) 7 (11.08) Pass accuracy 72.4% Chances created 85 Cross accuracy 27.5% Dribble success 38.6% Tackles won % 61.4% Duels won % 50.4%

What is going wrong for Powell

Powell is arguably providing in the departments in which Evans hopes. Creating the most big chances in the league and being second in the top assists chart should please the manager no end.

These statistics sum up what Powell has provided for Rotherham all season – he is the Millers most creative output in the league.

His open-play ability has been praised and, based on these numbers, it is clear to see why - both-footed, tenacious, energetic and quality with his left foot has seen his position in the midfield maverick charts justified.

However, this has not stopped Millers’ fans interrogating the performances of Powell. This season has seen him take up the mantle of set piece specialist – replacing the likes of recent fantastic ball strikers such as Dan Barlaser and Cafu, who both delivered a deadly ball during their time with the Millers.

Powell has dropped below these standards, often hitting the first man from a corner or unable to find a teammate when delivering a free kick into the box. Time and time again this season, the Millers’ number seven has failed to consistently deliver for the Rotherham United cohort in the box.

This has got to the point where Rotherham have adopted a new, interesting tactic to deal with this. In recent weeks, Powell has adapted to his ability to strike a moving ball and has had the corner taker roll it to him to whip in first time. This has proved fruitful – providing assists for both Sean Raggett and Zak Jules; a tactic as effective as it is surprising.

With Rotherham’s massive aerial threat, the inconsistency of Powell has proved a sore point in the unforgettable, underwhelming League One campaign.

What is Steve Evans’ solution

There are definitely two ways that Evans can address the issue of a lack of set-piece specialist. Either, he can look short term, towards Alex MacDonald – a player he trusts and a player that has shown his ability from set plays this season with Rotherham.

The other option and arguably the more plausible option would to be invest in this position long term and to bring in a player to replace Powell on dead balls.

This is a move that Evans should look for in the summer – a player that can add to Powell’s already dangerous playmaking ability will prove to be a formidable creative outlet for the Millers.

This does not necessarily mean that Powell should be replaced. In fact, Evans will hope for the freedom bestowed upon Powell to allow him to be even more creative. In turn, the sort of position Rotherham should look to recruit for should be more of a fullback or winger position – a player able to contribute both in open play and especially in dead ball situations.

Even a player such as Barlaser would be welcome back in a heartbeat by all Millers fans.

Whether Powell will find his feet or not is yet to be seen, or whether he will be allowed to with the summer transfer window looming. But for Evans, he will hope his set-piece inconsistencies come to an end soon.