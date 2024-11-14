This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have made a less than ideal start to life back in League One.

Steve Evans’ side have struggled for consistent results since suffering relegation from the Championship.

The Millers would’ve been hoping to be in the mix for promotion contention straight away this term, but find themselves falling behind their potential rivals.

The January transfer window could prove a pivotal time for the Yorkshire outfit, as it could allow the club a chance to bridge the gap to the top six with new signings.

However, results will still need to improve between now and then to ensure they don’t fall too far behind before the new year arrives.

Rotherham January concerns raised

When asked what concern he would have for the club ahead of the January market, FLW’s Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre raised a potential issue surrounding the team’s depth.

He is concerned about potential player sales in the winter market, singling out Sam Nombe as a possible departure.

“There’s a couple of concerns I would have, and I think the main one is depth over the January transfer window,” Eyre told Football League World.

“I think, with Steve Evans’ comments, it sounds as if we’re going to get rid of a couple, if not quite a few players.

“That’s worrying considering we’ve not got much depth as it is.

“In terms of concerns of who might be in for players, I think Nombe might be a really good shout for someone who might have interest from various parties.

“I think that would be a very bad call from Rotherham United, so I believe that is another cause of concern for us.”

Rotherham United’s recent form

Rotherham United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Barnsley (A) 2-0 loss Stevenage (H) 2-0 win Leyton Orient (A) 1-0 loss Wrexham (H) 1-0 loss Peterborough United (A) 3-3

Rotherham have won just one of their last five league games, which has seen them drop to 15th in the League One table.

A 2-0 defeat to local rivals Barnsley last weekend increased the pressure on Evans, with supporters venting their frustration from the stands.

The Millers also suffered a 3-1 loss to Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup just one week prior, ending their hopes of a run in the competition for another year.

Next up for Evans’ side in the league is a trip to face Crawley Town on 23 November following the international break.

Rotherham can’t afford to lose too many in January

Rotherham already have a squad on the smaller size, especially relative to some of the competition in League One.

So, losing more players in January without immediate investment back into the team would really hurt their chances of being competitive.

Nombe has been a standout in Evans’ side so far this season, so losing him in particular would be a real blow for the supporters.

Only Jonson Clarke-Harris has as many goals and assists as he does this season, so his departure would really hurt their attacking firepower for the second half of the campaign.