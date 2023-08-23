Highlights Rotherham United have had a disappointing start to their Championship season, earning just one point from three games.

The club has only one week left to make any changes to their first team squad before the transfer window closes.

Cameron Humphreys could potentially leave the club, with Derby County showing interest in the defender, while Ciaran McGurkin may benefit from a loan move to gain more game time.

Rotherham United have not made a promising start to their second consecutive Championship season.

The Millers did well to establish themselves in the second tier last year, having been a yo-yo club over the last few campaigns.

Matt Taylor’s side finished 19th in the table, earning a six point gap to the relegated trio of Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

But the start to the new term hasn’t gotten off on the right foot, earning just one point from their opening three games.

A draw against Blackburn Rovers has gotten the club on the board, but defeats to Stoke City and Sunderland have the team sitting 22nd in the table.

Who could depart Rotherham United before 1 September?

It has been a busy summer of transfer activity at Rotherham, but there is now just one week remaining before the window shuts.

The Championship side have just a few days left to make any changes to the first team squad that they need.

Here we look at two players that could potentially leave the New York Stadium before the 1 September deadline closes the transfer window…

Cameron Humphreys

The defender could depart Rotherham over the next week given the level of speculation surrounding his future.

According to Teamtalk, Derby County are lining up a move for the 25-year-old, with Paul Warne hoping to reunite with his former player.

Warne was in charge when Humphreys signed for the Championship side 12 months ago, but took the reins at Pride Park just a number of weeks into last season.

This comes amid speculation over the future of Eiran Cashin, who is being targeted by current Premier League leaders Brighton.

Humphreys has been identified as Warne’s priority target should Cashin depart Derbyshire.

Coventry City and Swansea City are also hovering around the future of the player, who has been given an asking price of £1.5 million.

However, a move to Pride Park is reportedly most likely at this stage as Derby look to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the second division.

It remains to be seen whether he will welcome a step down to League One, especially as he is an important figure at Rotherham, but a move away from the club certainly looks possible before 1 September.

Ciaran McGurkin

The Northern Irishman has emerged as a potential bright, young talent this season, making two appearances in the Championship from the bench.

The 19-year-old has come through the academy to reach the senior squad, earning his debut in the team’s 1-1 draw with Morecambe in the EFL Cup earlier this month.

McGurkin looks a promising talent, but is unlikely to earn consistent game time at Rotherham this season as Taylor looks to find further signings to pad out his side.

Perhaps a loan move for the midfielder could be the best next step for his development so that he can earn regular minutes at a senior level.

The youngster could be one for the future, so figuring out the right path forward for his development will be crucial.

So a temporary exit from the club wouldn’t come as a major surprise.