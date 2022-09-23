Rotherham United issues clear stance on club’s next appointment after Warne leaves for Derby

Rotherham United chairman and owner Tony Stewart has claimed he knows what he is looking for in the club’s newest manager.

The Millers are searching for a new first team boss having seen Paul Warne depart for Derby County this week.

The 49-year old spent six years with the club having initially been appointed in 2016.

During that time, he led the team to the Championship on multiple occasions, and has left the side 8th in the league standings. He also lifted the EFL Trophy earlier this year for the club.

However, the owner has already offered his blueprint for what his replacement must bring to the table, having confirmed that numerous job applications have already been received to fill the vacancy.

“We needed to make changes after Kenny Jackett came and went so quickly,” said Stewart, via the Rotherham Advertiser.

“That was a big shock but he probably did us a favour. It made us think about the type of manager who is good for us.

“Do we want a merry-go-round manager who goes from club to club? No. The first things I look for in a manager are intelligence and communication skills.

“He has to be able to communicate not to just with me but with everyone else at the club. Players come from all walks of life. You can’t treat them all the same.

“He has to have experience of handling players, although not necessarily as a manager. We saw how well it worked when Paul Warne stepped up from fitness coach.

“I like a young manager. Why young? Because I don’t like old habits.

“Old habits can be bad habits.”

Warne led a successful six years in charge of the first team, but now Rotherham have begun the search for his replacement.

Whoever takes over the squad will face the visit of Wigan Athletic in their first game in charge, should they be appointed in time for the return of Championship action next week.

The Verdict

Warne was appointed as manager in his first role as a head coach, showing this is a philosophy that Stewart has lived by in the past.

Rotherham have done well to punch above their weight in recent years.

The start to the new season has indicated that this is a squad with the potential to remain in the second division having failed to do so on their last couple of attempts.

There’s no shortage of options for Rotherham in who they will appoint next, but it is still a huge decision as the club’s league status may yet depend on making the right call.