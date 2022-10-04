Rotherham United issue update on managerial talks with 40-year-old

Rotherham United have confirmed that they remain in talks with Exeter City‘s Matt Taylor about the vacant managerial role at the New York Stadium.

The Millers are searching for a new manager following the departure of Paul Warne at the end of last month, who left to join Derby County.

A statement issued by Rotherham on Saturday confirmed that they had been granted permission by Exeter to speak to Taylor about taking over the role.

However, subsequent reports on Monday claimed that the 40-year-old’s expected appointment by the Millers, was being delayed by “unresolved legalities”.

Now, Rotherham have issued a further statement revealing that they are still negotiating with Taylor about his potential appointment.

The Championship club do however, admit that due to the complex nature of those talks, they have now become protracted, insisting they will continue to update supporters at the appropriate time.

Long-serving defender Richard Wood and veteran teammate Lee Peltier took charge of Rotherham for their 2-0 defeat to Wigan on Saturday, a result that leaves them 12th in the current standings.

The Verdict

You do feel as though there will be some mixed feelings about this for those of a Rotherham persuasion.

The fact that they are still in talks with Taylor is positive, since it suggests there is still a desire from all involved to make this appointment happen.

However, the fact talks remain ongoing is more of a concern, since it means this distraction continues, and wait for the club to start heading in their new direction goes on.

That is something Rotherham will surely want to avoid, given the pressure there is on them to finally establish themselves as a Championship club this season.