Rotherham United are known for being a yo-yo team between the Championship and League One in recent years, but for the first time since 2015, the Millers were able to stay in the second tier for a second straight season.

An early season managerial switch may have done the trick, although United didn't want to lose Paul Warne to Derby County they were forced into it, and in came Matt Taylor as his replacement from Exeter City.

Taylor led Rotherham to safety relatively comfortably and even though it looks like star player Chiedozie Ogbene will be leaving the club this summer, they should be in a relatively strong position to be away from relegation danger again.

One area they struggled in though was goalscoring - Ogbene was their top goalscorer with nine, Conor Washington struck six times and January signing Jordan Hugill scored five goals, but they have a player on their radar that knows all about finding the back of the net.

Rotherham United interested in Sheffield United's Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp will depart Sheffield United at the end of the month for the third time, with the Blades not renewing his contract following their return to the Premier League.

The 37-year-old is keen to play on though with unfinished business in the Championship, and his next move might not be very far from Bramall Lane at all.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Rotherham United have showed 'early interest' in bringing Sharp to the New York Stadium in a bid to add even more experience to their front-line of Jordan Hugill and Conor Washington.

How did Billy Sharp perform for Sheffield United last season?

Sharp has scored 267 goals in his professional career from 693 appearances, but not many of those strikes came in the 2022-23 season.

The veteran had struck 15 times in all competitions in 2021-22 as the Blades missed out on promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs, and it was expected that he'd be among the goals once again.

It did not pan out that way however for Sharp, as in his 45 appearances in all competitions he managed to score just three times.

In his 38 league outings, Sharp started just 14 times under Paul Heckingbotton, who preferred a strike partnership duo of Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie for most of the season.

He was let go of however earlier in the month, perhaps with Heckingbottom not feeling as though he is cut out for Premier League football anymore at this stage of his career, but he could find a new home just a few miles away in Rotherham - but there's also expected to be interest from other clubs for his services.