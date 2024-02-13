Highlights Rotherham United, Hearts, and Augsburg are interested in TNS striker Brad Young, who has impressed with his goal-scoring form this season.

Young previously struggled on loan at Carlisle but has found success at TNS, scoring 16 goals in 17 league games.

While Hearts and Augsburg may appear more attractive on paper, Rotherham could offer Young regular playing time, making them a potential favorite to sign him.

Rotherham United are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on The New Saints striker Brad Young ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brad Young’s career so far

The 21-year-old, who was born in Birmingham, started out in West Brom’s academy before making the move to Aston Villa in 2017 as a teenager, and he would impress in their setup over the next few years.

Understandably, it was always going to be difficult for Young to get near the first-team at Villa Park, so a few loan moves were sorted to give him game time.

However, he struggled at Carlisle, where he failed to score in 14 games, and then went to Ayr where he netted twice in 11 appearances.

With his contract with Villa expiring last summer, it was confirmed that Young would be let go, so he spent pre-season on the lookout for a new club.

Exeter turned down the player after a trial, and Young would then sign a deal with The New Saints, who are set to win the Welsh title this season.

Rotherham, Hearts and Augsburg keen on Brad Young

And, his performances for TNS, where he has scored 16 times in 17 league games, have started to attract attention, as Football Insider revealed there is interest from England, Scotland and Germany in the attacker.

“A host of clubs including Rotherham, Hearts and German side Augsburg are tracking The New Saints hotshot Brad Young.

“Young, 21, has caught the eye for Cymru Premier side TNS this season, scoring 23 goals in 27 games across all competitions. His prolific form has alerted many clubs – with Rotherham, Hearts and Augsburg among those making regular checks.”

From the Millers’ perspective, a return to League One seems inevitable as they sit bottom of the Championship, but regardless of what division they are in, bringing in attacking reinforcements will be a priority for Leam Richardson.

Of course, Rotherham don’t have the biggest budget, so it will be about identifying young talent, and Young appears to fit the profile of what the club will want.

Brad Young will want to test himself at a higher level

This level of interest in Young would appear to vindicate his decision to move to TNS, as he has enjoyed his football in Wales, with the club giving him the platform to play week in, week out, and he has restored his confidence and scored goals.

Clearly though, he will have ambitions of playing at a higher level and the interest in him suggests he will have an opportunity to make a move in the next window.

With Hearts likely to be playing in Europe, and Augsburg in the Bundesliga, they would appear to be more attractive options for Young on paper. But, Rotherham may be the best route for regular football, so they will feel they could win the race for the player if it comes down to it.

So, it’s certainly one to monitor in the coming months, with Young likely to be on the move if he maintains this fine form.