Rotherham United are interested in signing defender Reece James following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

That's according to a report from The Sheffield Star, who say that the Millers will face competition in the race to sign the 30-year-old.

Whilst the Owls produced a great escape from relegation to League One this season, the same cannot be said for Rotherham.

The Millers finished bottom of the Championship table, and are preparing for a return to the third tier of English football.

Now though, Rotherham are already taking steps to put together a squad capable of competing for another promotion in the coming campaign, under the recently returned Steve Evans.

Rotherham United keen on Reece James deal

James first joined Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2022, when he signed on loan from Blackpool.

The left-back played an important role in helping the Owls to win promotion from League One last season, which led to him making a permanent move to Hillsborough last summer.

However, he found his opportunities more limited in the current campaign, and as a result, it has been confirmed that he will leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer when his contract expires.

Reece James' Sheffield Wednesday Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 34 1 4 2023/24 11 0 0

Even so, it appears as though there is interest already emerging in James, with this latest update claiming that Rotherham are keen on signing the defender.

It is thought that the Millers are already planning talks over a deal for James this week, although there will be competition for his signature from elsewhere.

The full-back has previously made eight appearances for Rotherham on loan in the 2014-15 season, during what was Evans' first spell in charge of the club.

Other clubs in League One and League Two are also reported to be showing an interest in the full-back, just as they did in the January transfer window.

Rotherham have already made a strong start to the summer in terms of recruitment. Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, midfielder Shaun McWilliams and right-back Joe Rafferty have all joined the Millers' on a free transfer, following the expiration of their contracts with Peterborough United, Northampton Town and Portsmouth respectively.

Reece James could be a good fit for Steve Evans' Rotherham United rebuild

It does feel as though the addition of James at the New York Stadium could be a smart piece of business for Rotherham United to get done this summer.

With Tyler Blackett having been released and Seb Revan returning to Aston Villa after his loan spell came to an end, the Millers do need some new options on the left-hand side of their defence.

James is capable of filling that role, and could be a good option to do so at this level. The defender has previously won promotion on three occasions from this level, twice with Wigan Athletic and then with Sheffield Wednesday.

As a result, the 30-year-old possesses the ability and insight needed to thrive at this level, in a Rotherham side that will no doubt be aiming for another quick promotion back to the Championship.

The fact he is available on a free transfer after being released by Sheffield Wednesday, fits in with the business that Rotherham have been doing in the early stages of the window.

With all that in mind, this does feel like a rather sensible deal for the Millers to be pursuing at this stage of the window.