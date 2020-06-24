Rotherham United hold important player talks ahead of 2020/21 season

Rotherham United have confirmed that they are holding talks with Lewis Price and Billy Jones over new deals at the New York Stadium.

Price has struggled for consistent game time in the 2019/20 season with the Millers, with Leicester City loanee Daniel Iversen nailing down a spot in the starting XI for much of this year’s campaign.

Whilst it’s a similar story for Jones, with the former Sunderland and West Brom full-back making 12 appearances for Rotherham this term.

The Millers won promotion into the Championship this season under the management of Paul Warne, and he’ll be hoping he can build his squad ahead of their survival bid next term.

Jones has been with the club since 2018 and has experience of playing in the second tier, which will come in useful for the club as they look to adjust to life back in the Championship.

It was a swift return to second tier for Warne’s men, as they won promotion at the first time of asking in their first season back in League One.

The majority of clubs in League One voted to curtail this year’s league campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events.

The Millers have recently released their retained list ahead of next season, with Julien Lamy and Laurence Bilboe leaving the club when their contracts expire in June.

The Verdict:

I’m not convinced this is the right decision.