Rotherham United will be returning to action in the Championship against Leeds United still without a permanent manager after they sacked Matt Taylor before the international break.

They will be viewed as the underdogs for the Friday night fixture due to how good Daniel Farke's Leeds have been in recent weeks. The Whites have only lost one game in their last seven league matches, even bringing Leicester City's unbeaten run to an end after a fantastic 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

However, they do have to consider that Rotherham could potentially get at if their interim manager Wayne Carlisle and coaches Scott Brown and Dan Green set them up correctly and play on one clear weakness.

What is Leeds United's weakness?

Leeds started the season in an inconsistent fashion with just two wins in their opening seven games in all competitions, and it looked like Farke had a mammoth task on his hands after their relegation in 22/23 - a campaign which had three different permanent managers.

So that is why, right now, he deserves a lot of credit for having them in a potential title fight, as they are currently just eight points off the top two sides.

However, one of their issues at the start of the campaign is certainly still with them and that is in the full-back positions, where there have been a mix of injuries, inconsistent performers and shoehorning hampering Farke.

Farke has had to be creative in recent weeks as he has used starlet Archie Gray at right full-back. Despite his talent, the fact is that he is 17 and also naturally a midfielder. He has performed well, but has been caught out in certain games and his body is being asked a lot of.

He has been utilised ahead of the likes of Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton, but Ayling's form at right-back has been patchy and Shackleton has been in-and-out with injuries. Djed Spence's potential return this weekend at Rotherham, though, solves an issue for Leeds and gives Farke the man who should be his go-to option.

The main concern, though, is over at left-back with Junior Firpo now returning from injury and looking for some sort of redemption arc in a Leeds shirt.

Firpo joined from Barcelona in 2021 but failed to make any sort of mark in the Leeds squad whilst in the Premier League. Simply, you don't need a heap of stats to know that the left-back was a poor performer for Leeds - your eyes told you that - but one glaring flaw was that he was dribbled past at least once per game, with opposition wingers feasting on his lack of awareness and positional faults.

In his first year at Leeds he did show some attacking threat though, which was a positive, yet in the 22/23 season, stats such as progressive carries, progressive take-ons and successful take-ons all took a big hit, according to FBREF, likely down to an ever-changing tactical demand from Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

Farke's football could suit him, as could stepping down a division, but there's a long way to go to prove the Leeds fans wrong and there will be anxiety if the 27-year-old is in the starting line-up at Rotherham despite a steady-at-best cameo versus Plymouth Argyle.

Sam Byram has been Farke's choice at left-back, but, as per The Athletic, he is not expected to be available for the encounter as he was taken off against Plymouth - hence why Firpo was given half an hour of action against them and could get the nod against Rotherham. Byram is ahead of schedule after his latest hamstring setback.

Can Rotherham exploit the full-back issues?

Rotherham under Taylor showed some good attacking quality, especially in their draw against Ipswich Town.

Even though they got battered 5-0 by Watford, it was a surprise to some to see Taylor get the sack, but a loss to Sheffield Wednesday a few weeks prior would have put him under serious pressure.

Pressure which his squad could not help him out with, but there is some talent on the wings at Rotherham, which is what Taylor tried to emphasise at times with the likes of Fred Onyedinma and Arvin Appiah.

Firpo is coming back from an injury and has the added pressure of having to win a demanding fanbase over, so the Millers need to be doing all they can to see if he is up to the task within the first 15 minutes, should he start.

Whilst whoever is on the left up against Gray (if he indeed gets the nod ahead of Spence) needs to have the confidence that Andre Vidigal did for Stoke as he made the youngster have an unusually difficult game.

If those two can get at the Leeds full-backs as well as their own full-backs - Dexter Lembikisa and Cohen Bramall - overloading them, then they could have joy in the moments they get. Leeds will dominate possession, which is why Rotherham have to make their chances count and play on any weakness they identify.

In many ways for Rotherham, it can be viewed as a free hit due to how good Leeds have been. They can play without fear, which is difficult for a side who are in the relegation places, of course, but this is the only way they are going to get out of the dreaded drop zone.

That's all on top of the face that they should be looking to impress their new manager, whoever that may be.