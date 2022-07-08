Rotherham United fan pundit labels 22-year-old’s arrival “a really positive signing” for Paul Warne

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have confirmed the signing of wing-back Peter Kioso from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old was confirmed in late June after two-and-a-half seasons at Luton. He went on to make 22 appearances for The Hatters contributing with one assist in his spell at the club.

Rotherham have signed him on a three-year-deal, leaving him in the long-term plans of manager Paul Warne.

The wing-back will be looking to make an instant impact at Rotherham, who have just been promoted back to the Championship and are looking likely to be involved in the relegation battle this year. The signing of Kioso could be big for The Millers in their attempt to survive.

This signing is getting the Rotherham fans excited for the season ahead because of the quality that Kioso will add to the backline.

FLW’s Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre has expressed his delight with the club signing Kioso, as he is going to benefit the team in every department.

Tom spoke about how he is a really positive signing for the club and for the style that Rotherham play. He also speaks about how he will benefit players like Chiedozie Ogbene, who will now be able to play further up the pitch, where he plays internationally. Again, this will only benefit Rotherham going forwards.

Tom explained: “I have really liked Kioso even when he was on loan at Northampton a couple seasons ago. I always thought he was direct, good on the ball, good in the air, defensively solid, good physically and he has good pace and power.

“He always has time to improve, with him being 22-years-old. He is defiantly one for the future.

“He tried pushing himself into that Luton team, but he was just not able to get there. Having said that Luton will be a team that is pushing towards the Premier League and he is just not quite there yet, but for us (Rotherham), with our play-style it’s a really positive signing, with him signing a three-year-deal.

“With signing him it will free up Ogbene, who will be able to play further forward which is the position that he plays for Ireland. It will be exciting to see Ogbene play further up the pitch. It will benefit us as a team with a consistently defensive and attack minded wing-back on the pitch.”

