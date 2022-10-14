Rotherham United fan pundit delivers early verdict on Matt Taylor following Exeter City switch

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United were forced into an unexpected change in the dugout when Paul Warne departed for Derby County.

Matt Taylor of Exeter City was the man the Millers settled on for the vacancy, luring one of the EFL’s most promising you coaches up into the Championship.

The first fixture Taylor took charge of was a 1-1 draw with Millwall, where Dan Barlaser’s early penalty was cancelled out by Zian Flemming. A couple of days later, though, there was a heavy 3-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Despite a low points return from the two fixtures mentioned and only one (penalty) goal scored, there’s plenty of faith in Taylor from the Rotherham fanbase.

FLW’s Rotherham fan pundit, Tom Eyre, told us as much as we quizzed him on the 40-year-old after his first couple of weeks at the club.

“I really like Matt Taylor. He’s exceptional in what he says, how he says it, what his vision is for the club,” Tom told FLW.

“The football he wants us to play is a lot more attractive and more enjoyable to watch. The goals will come, he still needs to get across his ideas and style of football.

“From what we’ve seen of him so far, I really like him. He speaks no-nonsense but he also speaks with a bit of compassion. He just seems like a good guy in general and I’m happy to have him at the club.”

It’s now four fixtures without a win for Rotherham in the Championship, which leaves them sitting 18th in the table.

Only four points separate them and the bottom three, one of which they face this weekend in Huddersfield Town. The Terriers visit Rotherham in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

The Verdict

Taylor is going to take some time finding his feet at Championship level. His success as a coach has come lower down the EFL ladder and he’s stepping up into a tough league.

Early results haven’t been great and goals haven’t flowed. However, as Tom mentions, Taylor is saying all the right things and if he can continue getting his messages across, Rotherham will be really competitive again.

Realistically the aim has to be keeping Rotherham in the division and a result this weekend against Huddersfield would go a long way to helping them get back on the right track.

