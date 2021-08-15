Rotherham United fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Millers transfer deals from over the years

Rotherham United have had a fairly busy summer as they look to give Paul Warne the tools he needs to bounce straight back up to the Championship.

We’re closing in on the final few weeks of the window and Millers fans will no doubt be hoping that one or two more players join.

As with all windows, supporters have had to be patient at times and with that in mind, we’ve put together this 22-question transfer quiz to keep you entertained…

1 of 22 1. Who left Rotherham this summer to join Bristol Rovers? Kyle Vassell Trevor Clarke Shaun MacDonald Jamie Proctor