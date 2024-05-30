Coventry City captain Liam Kelly is subject to interest from Steve Evans' Rotherham United, but two other third tier rivals are also keen on the 34-year-old, according to the Rotherham Advertiser.

The Millers have been lively in their transfer dealings so far, securing six deals before the window opens on June 14.

Joe Powell was the latest signing for United, signing for Evans' side upon the expiry of his contract at Burton Albion, where he spent the previous four years.

It really has been a stunning start to their transfer business and with interest in Kelly clear, next season is shaping up to be another exciting one for Rotherham United.

Liam Kelly transfer latest amid Coventry City exit

Kelly has spent seven seasons at Coventry City, making over 180 appearances for Mark Robins' side. But, his time at the club is at an end with them announcing earlier this month that the midfielder would not be offered a new contract.

This has left the door open for a new opportunity for Kelly and, as per a report from the Rotherham Advertiser, the Yorkshire club are interested in attaining his services for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

This signing would fall in line with their transfers so far, who have mainly been experienced individuals at either League One level or higher.

Rotherham United's Summer 2024 Transfers - EFL Appearances Player Age EFL Games Jonson Clarke-Harris 29 403 Joe Powell 25 173 Sean Raggett 30 234 Joe Rafferty 30 340 Reece James 30 212 Shaun McWilliams 25 202

However, they will face competition for his signature, with the report also claiming that unnamed League One rivals are also chasing Kelly's signature.

This would hint that Rotherham will have to fight off interest from teams that share similar ambitions to themselves and with a month left on his deal, Kelly will likely be heading in a new direction soon.

Liam Kelly could be a great fit for Rotherham United

When looking at Liam Kelly's Coventry career, there aren't enough words to describe the pivotal role the 34-year-old has played in their rise to the Championship.

After spells at Bristol City, Oldham Athletic and Leyton Orient, he eventually settled down at Coventry City in 2017, where he has been a stalwart ever since.

Helping them earn promotion in his first season with a play-off final win against Exeter, he then aided their establishment in League One the following campaign.

A year later, the emergence of COVID-19 seemed like it might derail their promotion to the Championship, but fortunately, the EFL's points-per-game decision saw them claim the League One title.

In Coventry's four seasons since then, he has only featured 68 times but was so close to helping them achieve their ambition of Premier League football last season.

Captaining his side for every minute of the play-offs in 2022-23, Kelly and the Sky Blues were devastatingly denied top division football by way of a penalty shootout - and this also stopped Kelly from achieving the remarkable feat of appearing in all four professional divisions of English football for the Midlands club.

Related Rotherham United lining up moves for Derby County and Barnsley duo The Millers are not messing about in this summer transfer window, having already got three deals over the line

This season has seen him make a limited 16 Championship appearances, but he was rightly given the send-off he deserved as he was substituted for Kasey Palmer against QPR.

After the game, Mark Robins lauded Kelly, stating: "He has been an impeccable professional on and off the field, and an integral part of Coventry City’s rise through the divisions in recent years"

Whilst Kelly may not be at the height of his career anymore, whatever League One club can attain his services will be getting a great individual.