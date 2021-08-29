Rotherham United eyeing up swoop for prolific 6-goal ace

Rotherham United are keeping tabs on Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, according to The Sun on Sunday (page 60).

Stockton has proved to be an influential figure for Morecambe since he re-joined the club from Tranmere in the summer of 2019.

Last season, the striker’s goals were massive as the Shrimps secured a memorable promotion to Sky Bet League One.

The 27-year-old scored 13 goals in 40 appearances in League Two, as Morecambe went up via the play-offs after beating Newport in the final.

Morecambe have enjoyed a solid start to this season, too, and after beating Sheffield Wednesday yesterday, they sit 14th after picking up seven points from five games.

Stockton has been in incredible form in the early stages of this season, too, scoring six goals in six games in all competitions. The striker has scored four goals in four League One outings, netting a further two strikes in the Carabao Cup.

According to The Sun on Sunday (page 61), though, Rotherham are keeping tabs on Stockton and are considering making a late move for the 27-year-old.

Stockton only recently signed a new two-year deal at the Globe Arena, however Rotherham could be set to lose Michael Smith to Cardiff, meaning they may have funds to spend.

The Verdict

I would be very surprised if Rotherham were to tempt Morecambe into selling Stockton so late in the window.

He is their talisman and their main man up top, and his goals have been so important for the club in recent seasons.

He’s only just signed a new deal, too, so Morecambe simply have no need to sell him, and why would he want to leave given the atmosphere around the club at the moment?