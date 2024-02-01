Highlights Rotherham United want to re-sign Will Vaulks from Sheffield Wednesday before the transfer window closes.

Vaulks previously played for Rotherham from 2016 to 2019, helping the club win promotion to the Championship.

The 30-year-old is due to be out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of this season, but it remains to be seen if any deal will be a permanent or on loan.

Rotherham United are interested in re-signing midfielder Will Vaulks from Sheffield Wednesday.

That's according to a report from The Rotherham Advertiser, who say that the Millers are keen to strengthen their squad on the final day of the January transfer window.

Vaulks a familiar face at Rotherham

Of course, this would be far from the first time that Vaulks has pulled on a Rotherham shirt, if he were to make this move.

The midfielder previously spent three years with the club between 2016 and 2019, during which time 137 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Vaulks scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in that time, helping the club win promotion from League One to the Championship in 2018.

After leaving Rotherham for Cardiff in 2019, Vaulks then joined Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2022, helping them secure a return to the Championship last season.

Will Vaulks senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Rotherham United 137 17 14 Cardiff City 117 11 6 Sheffield Wednesday 75 2 3 Falkirk 142 14 15 As of 1st February 2024

However, it now seems as though the 30-year-old could now be on the move once again, on deadline day.

Rotherham want to bring Vaulks back from Sheffield Wednesday

According to this latest update, Rotherham are now interested in re-signing Vaulks from Wednesday before the window closes.

The Millers are yet to make a first-team signing during the current transfer window, but are apparently keen to chance that before the market closes at 11:00pm on Thursday.

It is reportedly so far uncertain as to whether Rotherham are looking to sign Vaulks on a permanent basis, or on a loan deal.

As things stand, the midfielder's current contract at Hillsborough, is set to expire at the end of this season.

That of course, means that deadline day could be Sheffield Wednesday's last chance to receive a fee for the 30-year-old.

Both Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship relegation battle

Right now, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday are both in a precarious position as they look to avoid the drop back into League One this season.

The Millers are currently bottom of the second-tier standings, nine points from safety, having picked up just 19 in 28 league games this season.

Wednesday meanwhile, sit one place above Rotherham in 23rd, and are four points better off than their local rivals.

This weekend sees Rotherham host Southampton at The New York Stadium, while Sheffield Wednesday travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face another relegation-threatened Yorkshire club, in Huddersfield Town.

Letting Vaulks go to Rotherham would be a risk for Sheffield Wednesday

It is hard not to feel as though would be a risky transfer for Sheffield Wednesday to approve before the window closes.

Obviously, it would be a blow to lose a player such as Vaulks for free come the end of the season, given the useful job he can do for the club.

Related Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town in transfer tussle for Cardiff City player Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are among a host of clubs interested in Cardiff City's Andy Rinomhota.

However, the Owls have just loaned George Byers to Blackpool so must be careful not to leave themselves short in the centre of midfield, and in letting Vaulks go to Rotherham, they would be strengthening a relegation rival.

That could of course, damage their own chances of securing safety by the end of the season, meaning it seems as though this is one that Sheffield Wednesday may arguably be better off looking to avoid if at all possible.