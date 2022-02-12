Rotherham United eye up deal for Sunderland player

Rotherham United are looking into the possibility of striking a permanent deal with Sunderland in the summer for Will Grigg, as per a Twitter update from the Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis.

Grigg has played 880 minutes of League One football this season for the Millers, scoring twice in that time, adding a further four goals in cup competitions.

Eight weeks out is best-case scenario for #rufc loan striker Will Grigg. May require surgery on damaged hamstring. Grade 3 tear. Boss Paul Warne planning to try to sign him permanently at the end of the season. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 11, 2022

However, Davis’ tweet also indicated that Grigg is likely to miss the next eight weeks because of a hamstring issue, with there being the potential of an even longer stint on the sidelines should surgery be required.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Rotherham players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Danny Ward? More Less

Rotherham are currently top of the League One standings and will have every bit of confidence that they will go on and secure another shot at Championship football next season.

Grigg could be a vital option to bring back into the squad during the latter stages of the campaign, especially if things start to get a little nervy at the top end of the third tier.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see if Rotherham will be able to strike a deal for the Sunderland striker in the summer.

Rotherham are closing in on promotion to the second-tier, and whilst Warne will not be looking too far into the future, he must deem Grigg as someone who could step up to the Championship once more

However, this injury comes as a big blow for the Millers as he has put in some very strong performances this season and has worked brilliantly with Michael Smith when the pair have started up front together.

The Millers still have Josh Kayode and Freddie Ladapo as striking options in Grigg’s absence, with the pair both demonstrating to have the quality required.