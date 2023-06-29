Rotherham United are in talks to sign Christ Tiehi from Slovan Liberec.

According to Football Insider, the Millers are hoping to secure a deal to sign the 25-year-old after he impressed while on loan in the Championship last season.

Who is Christ Tiehi?

Tiehi is a French midfielder, who came through the ranks at the famed Le Havre academy.

The player first moved to English football with a switch to Woking in 2019, before ending up in the Czech Republic with Opava and later Slovan Liberec.

A loan move in the first half of last season to Slavia Prague saw him make 12 appearances for the club, before returning to his parent side in January.

Tiehi then spent the second half of the season with Wigan Athletic, where he made 19 appearances in the second tier.

The midfielder joined during the January transfer window but was unable to help prevent the club from succumbing to relegation to League One.

He was a regular member of the starting lineup during his time with the Latics and earned a positive reputation for his performances.

Who is interested in Christ Tiehi?

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier this summer that the midfielder was receiving Premier League interest following his displays for Wigan.

Clubs across Europe were also interested in the player, but now Rotherham have opened talks to sign the Frenchman.

Tiehi is coming into his prime years so will be hoping to secure a move that will allow him to challenge at the level his quality deserves.

Matt Taylor will be looking to improve his first team squad ahead of the new Championship season, which is set to get underway on 5 August.

The Millers face a trip to Stoke City for their opening league fixture for the new campaign.

Would Christ Tiehi be a good signing for Rotherham?

It remains to be seen what the fee of this potential deal will be, but it looks a promising signing for the club.

Rotherham need to make some improvements in order to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle next season.

While Tiehi was unable to prevent Wigan from going down, he still stood out as a Championship calibre player, who has plenty to offer at this level.

If the fee is kept at a reasonable cost, then this will be a good addition to Taylor’s squad for next season.