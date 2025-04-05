Following a 4-0 defeat at home against relegation-threatened Crawley Town, Rotherham United took the initiative to part ways with manager Steve Evans after an underwhelming season cost him his shot at a second spell in the hot seat.

After only 12 months in charge, the reins of Rotherham were handed over to a former Miller coach, Matt Hamshaw. He has already spent a period of 10 years with the club, starting as a development coach and then later becoming first team coach under Paul Warne until he and the rest of Warne’s staff left the club in September 2022.

Hamshaw comes into the hot seat at Rotherham with no prior management experience bar two fixtures in charge of Derby County after Warne’s departure in February 2025, leading them to two draws after a run of seven straight defeats. His appointment with Rotherham is until the end of the season.

The rumours have since started around what Rotherham’s long-term plan is regarding bringing in a new manager. As expected, the return of Hamshaw along with Paul Warne’s goalkeeper coach and former goalkeeper, Andy Warrington, as Assistant Manager has stirred the return of Warne as the manager of Rotherham.

Paul Warne's League One Record with Rotherham 2021/2022 (FotMob) Goals per match (Rank in Table) 1.5 (8th) Goals conceded per match (Rank in Table) 0.7 (1st) Clean sheets (Rank in Table) 23 (1st) Big chances (Rank in Table) 98 (1st) Big chances missed (Rank in Table) 63 (1st) Accurate crosses per match (Rank in Table) 6.5 (1st) Touches in opposition box (Rank in Table) 1233 (1st) Corners (Rank in Table) 314 (1st) Possession won in final third per match (Rank in Table) 4.9 (1st)

Paul Warne's previous time with the Millers

Warne took charge of almost 300 games with Rotherham, getting promoted from League One three times and relegated from the Championship three times.

His ability to take the Millers up on a small budget was picked up by Derby and, after a strong start to the 2022/2024 Championship season, Warne and his coaching staff left Rotherham to drop a division for Derby, leaving them in eighth place after nine games.

After six years as manager, if Warne was to be reappointed as manager, it would be well received by the majority of Millers fans. Albeit his departure from the club was sudden and greeted with somewhat disdain, there is no quelling that his time with the club created a culture of togetherness, community and suited the Millers DNA.

How Matt Hamshaw can carve the way

Hamshaw is a Rotherham man, born and bred in the town. He has been a Millers fan his entire life. As he says, he can “die a happy man” now he is behind the helm of his boyhood club and instil some of the missing Millers’ DNA previously manufactured by himself and the team of Paul Warne.

