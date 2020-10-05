Rotherham United defender linked with move to League One club

Rotherham United defender Curtis Tilt has been linked with a move to League One side Blackpool according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackpool. Looking at a return for Curtis Tilt at Rotherham. Have domestic window. But sooner the better. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 5, 2020

Tilt is a player that Blackpool will know well, with the defender spending three years with the Tangerines, before signing for Rotherham United in January 2020.

But the 29-year-old has struggled for regular game time with the Millers since moving to the New York Stadium, and is now being linked with a return to Bloomfield Road.

Tilt made 111 appearances in total for Blackpool, and you would imagine that he could be tempted by a return to his former club in the near future.

He has made just one appearance in all competitions for Rotherham United though, as they won promotion back into the Championship last season under the management of Paul Warne.

Clubs in England have until the 15th October to complete deals between each other, although the deadline for transfers for overseas players is on Monday evening.

Rotherham are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on Norwich City, in what is certain to be a tough test for the Millers.

The Verdict:

This is a move that would surely work for both parties involved.

Tilt isn’t getting the game time he needs with Rotherham, so a move to another club will surely be on his mind before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Blackpool are a club that he’ll know well from his previous time with the Tangerines, and I think he’d be an excellent addition to their side this term.

If they were to sign him, then I really wouldn’t be surprised to see them mounting a serious challenge for promotion into the Championship themselves this season.