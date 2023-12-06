Highlights The recent sackings of managers at Swansea and Sunderland may make it harder for Rotherham United to attract a new manager.

Rotherham United have been without a manager since mid-November, causing frustration among supporters.

Former Rotherham boss Steve Evans is a favorite to return, but Rotherham cannot afford to waste any more time in their search for a new manager.

Monday night saw a dramatic couple of hours in the Championship with both Swansea City and Sunderland sacking their managers.

Rotherham United have been without a manager since Matt Taylor was sacked in mid-November and the two sackings last night might spell bad news for the Millers when it comes to appointing a new manager.

It's not unfair to say that both Swansea and Sunderland are bigger clubs than Rotherham. They've both spent time in the Premier League and both have bigger grounds and get bigger attendances.

This means that any prospective manager the Millers may have been looking at may now have their heads turned by the newly managerless pair of clubs.

Just yesterday it was reported that Nathan Jones was offered the manager's job at the New York Stadium but turned it down, according to Football Insider. This led to speculation that Jones was perhaps waiting for a bigger and better job to come his way.

Why haven't Rotherham United appointed a new manager yet?

Matt Taylor was sacked on the 13th November and the club still don't have a permanent manager. With the club battling relegation, being without a manager is far from ideal and there are growing frustrations amongst Rotherham supporters.

Interim manager Wayne Carlise has overseen three games as boss and has overseen two draws and one defeat. Not an awful return by any means, but the club need to start winning games if they're to get out of the relegation zone.

They have a massive game on the horizon as they welcome a Swansea side without a manager and in crisis. Ideally, a new manager would have been in place to give them the best chance of getting all three points. As it stands, both sides will be going into this crucial game without a permanent manager. It's set to be an interesting afternoon in South Yorkshire.

Team P GD Pts 19. Millwall 19 -5 21 20. Stoke City 19 -8 21 21. Huddersfield 19 -13 20 22. QPR 19 -13 16 23. Rotherham United 19 -20 13 24. Sheffield Wednesday 19 -19 10

There was an initial delay in the appointment process as Millers chairman Tony Stewart was out of the country for a few days during the international break. This means that we're past the three-week mark of Rotherham being without a manager, and it may just get harder with both Swansea and Sunderland in the market too.

Who could Rotherham United appoint as their new manager?

The Millers have been linked with a number of managers, including recently sacked Swansea manager Michael Duff, according to Nick Mashiter on X.

Former Millers boss Steve Evans has been linked with a return to the club after an unbelievable spell with Stevenage, taking the club from League 2 relegation candidates to a side battling to reach the League 1 play-off places.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have reported that Evans is the new favourite to take over at the New York stadium, but whether he'd want to leave Stevenage is a different question.

One thing is for certain, and that is Rotherham can't afford to waste any more time than they already have, especially with bigger clubs now in the market for a new manager.