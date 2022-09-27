Rotherham United considering move for League One boss as they step up search for Paul Warne’s successor

Rotherham United are interested in Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner as they look to appoint a new manager.

The Millers were rocked after Paul Warne made the decision to leave for Derby County last week, which has left the hierarchy on the lookout for his successor.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy in recent days but TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that Bonner is someone who has plenty of admirers at the New York Stadium.

“Cambridge manager Mark Bonner is emerging as a serious contender for the #RUFC job.”

The U’s would be reluctant to lose the 36-year-old, who has been outstanding since he was appointed back in 2020, which includes guiding the side to promotion, with Cambridge currently sitting just one point and one place outside the play-offs at this early stage of the campaign.

Bonner also fits the bill in terms of the type of profile that Millers chairman Tony Stewart has said he wanted, with a young, up-and-coming type the preferred option for the owner.

The verdict

This is the sort of appointment that should excite the Rotherham fans as the work Bonner has done in the past few years makes him one of the most exciting young coaches in the Football League.

Of course, it would be a major blow for Cambridge if Bonner is interested in going, and you’d think that he would be very keen to make the step up.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out but it would be a good move by Rotherham as they look for someone to fill the big gap Warne has left.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.