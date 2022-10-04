Rotherham United confirm significant club decision

Rotherham United have confirmed the appointment of Matt Taylor on a deal that will run until 2026.

The Millers have been on the lookout for Paul Warne’s successor since he decided to leave the club for Derby County over the international break and it has been a frustrating process at times for the club.

It’s no secret in the past few days that Taylor, who was in charge of League One Exeter, had emerged as the leading contender but a statement was put out earlier today revealing that an agreement was not yet finalised as talks continued.

However, that has now been sorted, as the Yorkshire outfit announced on their official site this evening that Taylor had joined the club, along with Wayne Carlisle who will be his assistant.

This will be the 40-year-old’s first taste of Championship football as he has only managed the Grecians previously, which includes helping them to promotion to League One.

Taylor and Carlisle will be in the dugout for Rotherham’s game against Millwall tomorrow night.

The verdict

This will be a relief for Rotherham fans as they’ve finally named Warne’s successor and it allows them to look forward to what they hope will be an exciting new era.

Taylor has proven himself as a good manager in the lower leagues over the years and he will feel he has earnt this opportunity in the Championship.

Now, it’s about trying to build on Rotherham’s good start, beginning against a Millwall side that have struggled for consistency at home on Wednesday night.

