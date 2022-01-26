Rotherham United confirm player’s departure

Rotherham United have confirmed that defender Curtis Tilt has signed for Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old signed for the Millers in January 2020 joining from Blackpool. However since that time he has only made one appearance for the side in a 3-1 defeat against Rochdale in March 2020 and has had two loan spells at Wigan as well.

The experienced defender most recently joined Wigan on loan again during the transfer window in summer but was recalled by his parent club earlier this month.

Rotherham have said that having discussed the option, there was a clear desire from all parties to get the move done and the paperwork was finalised yesterday afternoon.

Tilt started his career in non league football and worked his way up the leagues over the years. He spent a season with Wrexham where he made 36 appearances before a short loan spell at Forest Green and a permanent move to Blackpool. He made a name for himself in the Football League at Blackpool where he made 99 appearances across three years and scored five goals. He joined Rotherham next but it hasn’t worked out for him here with other players being opted for instead.

Across his loan spells with Wigan, he has already scored five goals and he will now be ready to push on with his new club and add to this.

The deal is subject to EFL and FA ratification.

The Verdict:

This is definitely the right move for all parties. It was clear that Tilt had no future at Rotherham but was popular in Wigan having joined the club multiple times on loan.

At the age of 30, I’m sure the defender has no interest in sitting on a bench but rather wants to remain out on the pitch and play as much football as he can.

Wigan currently sit top of League One with Rotherham just a point behind in third place. The battle to go up to the Championship is underway and Tilt will be hoping to play a part in his new side’s push for promotion.