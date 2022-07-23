Rotherham United confirm Middlesbrough player agreement

Rotherham United have announced the signing of defender Grant Hall on loan from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough.

The Millers are back in the second tier once again after winning another immediate promotion last time out in Sky Bet League One, and they’ll be determined to avoid the drop this year and stop the yo-yoing they’ve been doing of late.

They’re looking to add experience to their side this summer, then, with them bringing in Hall from Boro to boost their options in the middle of defence.

Hall has played for the likes of Queens Park Rangers as well as Middlesbrough during his career in the Sky Bet Championship and so obviously knows the division very well and what it takes to compete, so it’s those attributes Rotherham will hope can help them with their survival bid in 22/23.

✍️| Welcome to Rotherham United, Grant Hall! The experienced defender arrives on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough, subject to EFL and FA ratification!#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/s95zxjgyMb pic.twitter.com/2CPY1tzEbl — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) July 23, 2022

The Verdict

This looks a decent signing on the face of things.

Hall has had a few injury issues in his career but when he is fit he is a solid presence at the back and also a leader on the pitch.

Rotherham will need that on the field and in the dressing room as they plan to try and survive this season, and they may well look to add similar players between now and the end of the market.