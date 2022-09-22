Rotherham United confirm managerial interest in vacant role as Warne heads to Derby County

Rotherham United have had to deal with the shock departure of Paul Warne today – but have announced via their official website that there is interest in the vacant role.

Warne has been with the Millers since 2016 and was therefore one of the longest serving managers in the EFL. He has seen plenty of success with the side too, getting them promoted from League One on three separate occasions.

He has seen them go up as runners-up twice and has even taken them into the Championship through the play-offs. The only issue for Warne has been keeping the Millers in the second tier when he gets there. This season though, Rotherham have started brightly and the early signs have been that this could have been the campaign for the manager and the club.

However, in a surprise move, he has now been lured back down to the third tier for the Derby County job. With the Rams looking for an instant promotion back to the Championship after a relegation last season, they see Warne as the perfect man to get it them.

Now, the Millers have released a statement confirming that their boss has decided to head to Pride Park along with three other members of their backroom team. The good news for Rotherham fans though is it might not take them too long to find a replacement, with the side confirming they have already received ‘numerous applications’ for the vacant role.

With Warne now the confirmed Derby boss, Rotherham can start to look for a replacement of their own then – and it seems that process is well underway for the Championship club.

The Verdict

Rotherham will see Paul Warne leaving as a big blow, with the manager well-trusted and well-respected by the club and their supporters.

He has been with them through plenty of highs and victories and also the lows of three relegations. The even bigger blow for the club is that, so far this season in the Championship, they have looked as bright as ever and this could have been the year he keeps them in the division.

Now though, they are back to square one. They will have to try and find a manager who can come in and work with the squad that Warne has put together, with the summer window now closed and any new appointment unable to put their own stamp on the team until the winter window.

There are a few candidates who could be considered for the role and there certainly seems to be interest in the job, so hopefully for the Millers it won’t take them too long to find the right man for the job.