Rotherham United confirm departure of 29-y/o ahead of Championship return

Rotherham United have confirmed that Freddie Ladapo is one of six players who will leave the club in the summer when his contract expires.

The 29-year-old has been a reliable scorer for the Millers over the years, including in the promotion winning campaign that has just finished, with the striker netting 11 times in 31 games.

However, the former Plymouth man pushed for a transfer in the January window, with the club revealing that he had asked to leave. A move wasn’t sorted that month though, with Ladapo in and out the team for the final months of the season under Paul Warne.

And, the Millers announced this afternoon that Ladapo would be leaving when his contract expires in the next few weeks, ending his three-year spell with the Yorkshire club.

Jake Cooper, Jacob Gratton, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock and Mickel Miller are the other players who will leave Rotherham when their deals expire in the summer, whilst talks are continuing with Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe and Jamie Lindsay over extending their contracts.

The verdict

This is perhaps surprising in the sense that Ladapo has been a reliable scorer over the years and proved last season that he could still do a job for Warne’s side in the Championship.

But, the way things played out in January means this is probably the right call for all parties to move on, with his actions understandably meaning the fans aren’t too bothered.

So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up next and who Warne brings in to replace someone who has been an important player over the years.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.