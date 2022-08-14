Rotherham United chasing Wigan Athletic player following Ashley Fletcher transfer setback

Rotherham United have turned their attentions to Wigan Athletic‘s Stephen Humphrys as they look to bring in a new striker to their squad, Alan Nixon has reported.

Despite the Millers thumping Reading 4-0 this weekend at the New York Stadium, which doesn’t suggest that they are goal-shy upon their return to the Championship, they are in the market for a new forward and thought they were set to land Ashley Fletcher from Watford.

Per Nixon, manager Paul Warne had a deal ready to go for the 26-year-old, who is out of favour at the Hornets, but late interest from last season’s promotion rivals Wigan saw the deal head in the Latics’ favour, with Fletcher’s move there confirmed on Friday.

And in a potential knock-on effect to that deal, it could free up Humphrys to depart the DW Stadium, with Fletcher and also Nathan Broadhead’s arrival from Everton bringing more competition to Leam Richardson’s front-line.

The 24-year-old arrived at Wigan from Rochdale last summer and netted five times in 38 appearances in their third tier title-winning campaign in 2021-22 and has already appeared twice in the Championship this season.

The Verdict

Despite their goal bonanza this weekend, there’s definitely need to add one, if not two more strikers to the Rotherham side.

Chiedozie Ogbene is filling in at the top end of the pitch, and whilst he’s performing well, it’s not his natural position.

Is Humphrys the answer though? Going on his scoring record last season, despite only starting 12 league games, wasn’t exactly the greatest, with Wigan perhaps expecting more impact from him.

Paul Warne could be looking at a Tom Eaves alternative though at someone who can hold the ball up as well as provide strong link-up play – having beefed up over the summer, Humphrys could do that and it’s unlikely he’ll get much game-time now at the DW.