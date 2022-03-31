Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart makes admission about Paul Warne’s future

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart has admitted that he believes that Paul Warne is willing to commit his long-term future to the club and has suggested that talks over a new deal could take place later this year.

Warne’s current deal with the Millers runs until the summer of 2023.

Under the guidance of the 48-year-old, Rotherham have produced a host of impressive performances in League One this season which has allowed them to emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion.

Although Rotherham are currently top of the third-tier standings, Wigan Athletic will move above them this weekend if they beat Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium as Warne’s side are not set to make their return to league action until April 9th.

Considering that the Millers have only managed to win one of their last five league games, they will be determined to build up some momentum heading into the closing stages of the campaign by winning the EFL Trophy final on Sunday.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Sutton United, Stewart has shared his thoughts on Warne’s future.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about Warne, Stewart said: “We have talked about that (issue) and will hold it later.

“He goes on to next year and we will probably do something about that when we get the nod and hopefully the Championship and we will write the script again.

“I do genuinely think so (Warne will stay).

“I talk to him regularly and Paul is a friend of mine now and he is a humble, bright individual.

“He is not like most managers and one of the reasons we got him as a manager is that he has got no bad habits and is a team worker and that is what success is about.

“It is not just about the team on the pitch, but off it.”

The Verdict

If Rotherham do go on to achieve an immediate return to the Championship, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the club decides to reward Warne with a new deal.

In a time where managers are not typically given a great deal of time to get their ideas across, Warne is a notable exception as the Millers have decided to stick with him despite the fact that they have suffered three relegations during his tenure.

By leading Rotherham to victory in the EFL Trophy final this weekend, Warne will follow in the footsteps of Archie Gemmill and John McGovern who oversaw the club’s win in this competition in 1996.

Providing that the Millers go on to secure promotion, Warne will be keen to guide the club to new heights by helping his side retain a place in the second-tier for the foreseeable future.