Matt Taylor was dismissed after a dismal start to the 2023/2024 Championship season for Rotherham United, which saw his side pick-up two wins in 16 games, leaving them four points adrift in the relegation places.

Following an embarrassing defeat against rivals Sheffield Wednesday and a humiliating result against Watford, Chairman Tony Stewart acted and decided to dismiss the man who had kept the Millers up the season prior.

What followed was nothing short of abysmal for the club hierarchy as it took them a further four weeks to appoint Taylor’s replacement. Reported talks with Gary Rowett, Chris Wilder and the more documented Nathan Jones had all fallen through and the man to take the hot seat was former Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson.

Except there was a twist to this.

Richardson came in as “head coach”, a significant change in role definition, as the following week, it was announced that the current Head of Recruitment, Rob Scott, was to act in a dual role as both the Head of Recruitment and the newly created Director of Football role.

For those unaware, a Director of Football role is a form of modernisation for football clubs transitioning. It is the overseer of all operations off the pitch – player recruitment, youth team development, long-term strategy and overall alignment of philosophy on the pitch to be replicated off it.

This is a modern and recent phenomenon that many top-level clubs have adopted as a form of synergy across the football club.

Rotherham appointed their Director of Football role for, in their words, a culture shift.

This is a positive change – it showed initiative from the Championship club to formulate, develop, and maintain a philosophy that can impact them both on and off the pitch, regardless of manager.

Rotherham ended up finishing rock bottom and being relegated, almost beating their own record of lowest points in a Championship season along the way.

This was enough for Stewart as he dismissed Richardson with three games still to play and hired an old face in Steve Evans, who himself had seen his Stevenage side narrowly miss out on the play-offs in an extraordinary season for the Boro.

In his appointment of Evans, also came the title “manager” back to the man in the dugout. Abolished was the Director of Football status and Rob Scott was demoted back to his singular role of Head of Recruitment.

As for the reasoning behind this, Stewart explained they found Scott's "title was not right so we adjusted it” and therefore was demoted from this position.

Why this was a step backwards for the Millers

For many clubs, the Director of Football position has worked. Manchester City and Arsenal are two prime examples of where the work off the pitch has impacted results on it. To sort out the foundations for a club is to invest in a long-term strategy and that is exactly what these two clubs have done.

For Rotherham, the strategy for its transition, and the philosophy of the club, wasn’t explained to fans, but what was happening on the pitch was there for all to see.

Results would have seen many clubs part company with their manager, but the hierarchy held firm and backed the manager and strategy.

Devising, implementing and maintaining a long-term strategy takes, well, time.

What is understandable is the board believing Evans to be a better fit to drive this transition, to be a figurehead for their philosophy. Or they have reasoning behind demoting Scott, potentially with a view of hiring externally and bringing in new ideas behind this long-term strategy.

This begs the questions from supporters then as to why not only was Evans brought in as “manager”, but why Scott was also demoted from his dual position – could the Millers have really been in such a tough spot that they needed to completely revamp the revamp they had undertaken four months prior?

Related Rotherham United: Ignoring this Leam Richardson factor is a major mistake - View The now ex-Millers boss led Wigan Athletic to the League One title during the 2021/22 season, so his sacking may have been a bit too hasty

This is why the decision to backtrack on a positive state of mind and club decision is a mistake for the Millers – there is a distinct lack of identity throughout the core of the club which is showing in performances on the pitch.

The move smells distinctly like desperation.