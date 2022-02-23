Rotherham United boss Paul Warne makes Morecambe admission

Rotherham have created some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack in League One this year, with the club going unbeaten in their last eight third tier fixtures.

They strolled to another victory in midweek, seeing off Morecambe in a 2-0 victory but boss Paul Warne has claimed to The Star that he feels the game was ‘the hardest’ his side have had at home this year.

That’s despite facing off against the likes of Wigan, Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland – sides that have been higher in the division and are also big name teams.

Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Florian Jozefzoon? (Loan) Brentford Derby County Millwall Nottingham Forest

The Millers made it look easy though, taking the lead before even five minutes had been played. With Will Grigg injured, Freddie Ladapo has stepped back into the team and opened the scoring for his team last night.

Thirty minutes later, the 29-year-old had made it 2-0 to Rotherham with his second goal of the game. The side continued to fire shots at the Morecambe goal and ultimately came away with another three points for their efforts.

Even though the club managed to win fairly easily scoreline-wise though, Warne has revealed that he feels it was their hardest game at home this season. Speaking to The Star, he said: “In fairness that is the hardest game we’ve had at home.

“I know we lost to Fleetwood and Sheffield Wednesday but neither of those teams tested us like that. At 2-0 if they get a goal they are back in it. We just didn’t manage the game as well as we could.”

Rotherham though are now six points clear in first place – and the title is within reach. If they can keep picking up results like they have against Morecambe, then it should surely be on the cards for them come the end of the season.

The Verdict

Paul Warne has proven his mettle as a boss time and time again and it could be a repeat achievement for the manager again this year.

He’s been quite unlucky so far in terms of not keeping Rotherham competing in the Championship when he manages to take the team there and in the third tier, he has proven to be one of the best managers in the business right now.

If he says the Morecambe game was the hardest one for his team, then you would be inclined to listen to him then. That will be good news for the club to hear although they would likely not come away from the result filled with joy considering they were on the losing end.

Rotherham though have proven that even in games they find difficult, they can come away with the win and that is the kind of trait you need in a successful team. If they can continue to do so for the rest of the season, then we’ll see them again in the Championship in the next campaign.