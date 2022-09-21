Rotherham United boss emerges as a contender for permanent Derby County managerial role

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is among the contenders for the permanent Derby County job, according to a report from The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

It is understood that should the Rams opt to appoint a new manager, Warne is one of the individuals who they would be keen to appoint.

A separate report from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook earlier today suggested that Warne could be about to leave Rotherham following six years in charge of the club.

As well as being linked with a move to Derby, the 49-year-old is also believed to be on Huddersfield Town’s shortlist for a new manager.

As of yesterday, there has reportedly been no official contact between Huddersfield and Warne regarding the vacancy at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers decided to part ways with Danny Schofield earlier this month after suffering six defeats in their opening eight league games.

In contrast to Huddersfield, Rotherham have made a steady start to the new term under the guidance of Warne.

Currently eighth in the Championship standings, the Millers have accumulated 14 points from nine league games.

Derby appointed Liam Rosenior as their interim manager earlier this year after Wayne Rooney opted to walk away from the club.

With Rosenior at the helm, the Rams have managed to win four of the nine league matches that they have participated in.

The Verdict

When you consider that Derby have yet to make a decision regarding whether to hand over the reins at Pride Park to Rosenior on a permanent basis, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they do indeed try to convince Warne to make the switch from Rotherham.

For the Millers’ sake, they will be hoping that Warne decides to stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as there is every chance that they will consolidate their place in the Championship this season with him at the helm.

If Warne does decide to take on a new challenge at Derby, he will unquestionably be confident in his ability to guide the club back to second-tier at the first time of asking.

During his time at Rotherham, Warne has led his side to promotion from League One on three separate occasions.

