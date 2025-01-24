This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans is said to be in the running for the vacant managerial role at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, Evans has supporters within the Bolton hierarchy as they search for the right man to replace Ian Evatt, who left the Trotters following a home defeat against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

The 62-year-old, who left Stevenage to take charge of Rotherham with them already set to be relegated from the Championship last season, has overseen a recent upturn in form that has seen the Millers pick up 11 points from their last five games in League One.

Rotherham United's last five results in League One Rotherham United 4-2 Charlton Athletic Rotherham United 3-1 Bolton Wanderers Huddersfield Town 0-0 Rotherham United Lincoln City 0-1 Rotherham United Rotherham United 1-1 Stockport County

Former Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson were also named as candidates for the role by Nixon, so it remains to be seen whether Bolton will make a move to appoint Evans or not given the multiple names that are out there.

Rotherham United fan pundit laughs off potential Steve Evans move to Bolton Wanderers

When asked if he could see Bolton going in for Evans, Football League World's Rotherham fan pundit, Tom Eyre, cast doubts over whether the Scotsman would be interested in making the switch.

"It is a strange one," said Tom.

"In 2024, I would have said absolutely, he is on for the sack, so I can see him going to another team because he won't be with us.

"This recent upturn in form has shown that he still has the know-how in League One, so in all honesty, I wouldn't be surprised if Bolton did try and go for him. He is the sort of manager that they'd probably like to have.

"He's been there and done it. He is a proven League One manager.

"Can I see him leaving? Absolutely not. I think he is too pally with the chairman, Tony Stewart, to the point where I think it could just be considered loyalty.

"I don't think he would leave for any amount of money, at least I'd like to think that he wouldn't, and I think that would probably be best for both clubs.

"I don't think he is the sort of manager that Bolton fans would enjoy, and I don't think it would leave Rotherham in a good state if he did leave."

Steve Evans' promotion-winning experience means Bolton Wanderers interest is understandable

While not many people might have expected Bolton to be linked with Steve Evans, they are a club that has ambitions of gaining promotion, and he is a manager who has shown he is capable of that in the past.

He has gained promotion to the EFL with Boston United and Crawley Town, reached League Two with Stevenage, and won the League One play-offs with Rotherham in 2014, which is a feat that Bolton would hope that he could replicate this season if they were to appoint him.

The Millers will have ambitions of returning to the second tier themselves, so Evans may well feel as though he is better set for success in South Yorkshire, especially considering that his side are currently just four points behind Bolton in the table and on a better run of form.

It remains to be seen whether Evans would be interested in swapping the New York Stadium for the Toughsheet Community Stadium if the opportunity does present itself, but if Tom's assumptions are correct, then he is likely to stay at Rotherham regardless.