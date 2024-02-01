Highlights Blackpool are set to sign George Byers from Sheffield Wednesday, beating other interested clubs.

Barnsley, Oxford United and Rotherham United were believed to be keen on him.

The Owls' fans may be sad to see him go, but his departure could make room for new recruits.

Blackpool are set to beat others to the signature of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers, according to the Sheffield Star.

Byers was a crucial player for the Owls when they were in League One and justified why he should be operating in the Championship - but he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet in recent times.

He didn't start every game during the first half of the campaign, but he appeared regularly and made 22 appearances during this campaign, which isn't a bad total.

George Byers' 2023/24 campaign at Sheffield Wednesday Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 22 1 1 EFL Cup 0 0 0 FA Cup 0 0 0

But since his dismissal against Preston North End during the latter stages of December, he has found game time hard to come by, not even appearing in the FA Cup this month.

The last time he was on the pitch was during that game against the Lilywhites - and it's unclear whether he would be a key part of Danny Rohl's plans between now and the end of the season if he stayed beyond the deadline.

But it doesn't look as though he will be remaining at Hillsborough, with plenty of interest in him and the Seasiders looking set to bring him back to the third tier of English football, less than a year after he was promoted from this division.

Latest on George Byers

As mentioned above, there was no shortage of interest in the midfielder, with Barnsley launching a bid to try and lure him to Oakwell.

This bid was a free transfer with add-ons, which seemingly didn't appeal to the Owls.

Rotherham United and Oxford United were also thought to be keen on the former Swansea City man, but it's Neil Critchley's side who look set to come out on top in this race.

Related Late transfer twist emerges impacting Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday Duncan McGuire could now join the Owls, despite previous interest from Blackburn who looked set to secure a deal for him.

They are closing in on a loan deal for the player, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

With this in mind, he looks set to have played his last game for the Owls unless they do a U-turn and opt to offer him fresh terms, something that can't be ruled out.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be sad to lose George Byers

Considering he played a role in getting the Owls back to the second tier, supporters will be sad to see that his time at Hillsborough has potentially ended with him not being at the club.

He hasn't enjoyed the best season in blue and white, but he could still have been a useful first-teamer.

Fans may accept his departure if it frees up space for others to come in though.

The Owls need some additions through the door before the window closes, with another striker potentially needed and a midfielder to replace Byers.

Offloading Byers and not recruiting anyone in return would be a crushing blow for Rohl who will be desperate to bring in the players needed to give him the best chance of guiding his team to survival.