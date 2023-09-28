Rotherham United will be hoping their stay in the Championship can continue beyond this season.

The Millers broke their recent record last season by staying in the Championship for a consecutive year after numerous years going up and down from the second tier to the third tier.

But the 2023/24 Championship season has seen a surge in the calibre of teams in the division, and with the start the Millers have made, it looks like it is going to be a difficult campaign for the Yorkshire side.

Matt Taylor was brought in early last season as the replacement for Paul Warne, and the former Exeter City manager was very successful in his first role in the Championship.

He has continued to be in the dugout for this campaign, and Rotherham will be hoping he and the players have enough to get away from the relegation zone, in which they are currently sitting in.

As we wait to see how the season goes for Rotherham, here at Football League World, we have looked at the club’s annual wage bill and the current highest earner at the football club…

What is Rotherham United’s annual wage bill?

Over the last few years, Rotherham have seen many players come and go through the football club as they have battled in the second tier and third tier.

Therefore, that has seen the club’s annual wage bill change as well, so with the summer transfer window now closed and Taylor making changes to his squad, we have decided to look at what their annual wage bill is for this season.

According to Capology, they have estimated that Rotherham’s current annual wage bill is £4,724,000.

This is a significant decrease from the previous season, as the Millers annual wage bill stood at an estimated £7,962,800.

Rotherham had a lot of older, experienced players in their squad last season and most of them have left now, which has seen their wage bill cut by almost 3.3 million.

In weekly terms, according to Capology, Rotherham’s weekly payroll is £90,846, and on average a player earns £3,245 a week at the club. While a Rotherham player on average is said to earn £168,714 a year.

Who is Rotherham United’s highest earner?

According to Capology, midfielder Christ Tiehi is Rotherham’s highest earner at the club, as they estimate he is on a weekly wage of £12,500.

This means the player earns £650,000 from his Rotherham contract each year. The 25-year-old joined the Millers in the summer from Slovan Liberec after spending last season on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Tiehi signed a three-year contract when he joined the club, meaning he could remain their highest earner for a little while longer yet.

There isn’t much difference between Tiehi and the next highest earner at the club, as in second place is fellow midfielder Cafu, who also joined the club this summer.

He arrived on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest, signing a one-year deal, and his weekly salary is £10,000, which sees him earn £520,000 a year.

No matter if the club is in the Championship or League One, they will also have a smaller wage budget, as owner Tony Stewart runs the club in an efficient manner.