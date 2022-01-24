Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic edge closer to striking transfer agreement

Wigan Athletic are edging ever closer to striking an agreement with Rotherham United for the permanent transfer of Curtis Tilt, as per a report from Wigan Today.

The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a productive loan spell with the Latics thus far this season, was recalled by Rotherham on the 14th of January.

The latest stint at Wigan was his third temporary spell with the League One table-toppers, proving to be an integral member of the squad and starting XI.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Wigan Athletic players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Ben Watson Yes No

Tilt has formed an excellent partnership with Jack Whatmough this season, with Wigan possessing the second-best defensive record in the division.

Coming through the ranks at non-league level, Tilt has continued to star at third-tier level, and whilst never coming across Championship football, a permanent move to Wigan seems a likely avenue to grant him a chance in the second-tier.

The verdict

Tilt had to be patent when he arrived back at Wigan at the start of the season after Kell Watts made an impressive start to the season.

However, as soon as the opportunity within the starting XI arose, Tilt was there to call upon, and ever since then, he has been difficult to dethrone.

Tilt is seemingly surplus to requirements at one promotion-chasing club in the third-tier, paving a way for the league leaders to swoop in.

The experienced defender has the physicality and intelligence to help Wigan return to the Championship this season, whilst he has also proven to possess the technical ability and has confidence when in possession.