Highlights Both Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday have had a poor start to the season and are currently in the relegation zone.

Both teams have struggled in away games, earning only one point each on the road this season.

Improving their away form could be crucial for both teams' chances of survival in the Championship.

It's been a poor start to the season for both Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Both South Yorkshire sides sit in the relegation zone and face the threat of relegation to League One.

The Millers have only won one of their last five games as they seem destined for a return to the third tier.

Bottom four in the Championship. as per SkySports P GD PTS 21 Huddersfield Town 15 -13 15 22 Rotherham United 15 -12 11 23 Queens Park Rangers 15 -16 9 24 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -16 6 Table taken as of 10th November

Their local rivals, The Owls, have the same record, one win in five, which came over Rotherham thanks to two goals from Michael Smith.

The home form seems decent, with Rotherham unbeaten in three games at home and Wednesday drawing and winning their last home games.

Regardless of that, their fortunes need to change if they are to survive in the Championship for another season and one factor may help both of them in their bid for survival.

Since the start of the season, away days haven't been a happy experience for either of these clubs with both just earning one point on the road this season.

If they fight to survive, surely that record has got to change?

Not-so-happy travels

For the Owls, their last point on the road came against fellow Yorkshire side, Leeds United in a 0-0 stalemate at Elland Road. That was 10 weeks ago.

Since then, The Owls have lost all their away games, including defeats to fellow promoted sides Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City.

The Millers' successful trip away came more recently.

They battled for a hard-earned point against promotion favourites Southampton. But like Wednesday, they've suffered multiple times on the road this season.

Defeats to Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, and Millwall have made travel less than happy for Rotherham supporters.

That simply has to change if either of these sides are to stay up.

An improved away record could be the difference between these sides staying up in the Championship.

Away days are some of the most valued days in football, a chance to explore a new place or, for some, have a pint and enjoy the game.

With many clubs taking a big following away, the expectation for a performance is high and with so many defeats that these teams have accumulated, the morale within those supporters will be low.

While there is a saying in football, to make the home ground a fortress, arguably away days can just be as important.

A big away win could do the world of good for a team's confidence with a rowdy away following behind them.

That's why it is so important for these clubs to improve their record away from home.

Away form is the key for these sides

For them to remain in the Championship, away form could be the key.

A massive win away could do the world of good for either of these sides and spur them on to string a good run of form together to enhance their chances of survival.

Confidence would skyrocket with a decent win away or even a point at one of the teams fighting for promotion, like Leeds, Leicester, or West Brom.

The solution to these sides' survival, lies on the road.