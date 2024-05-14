Highlights Plymouth and Rotherham targeting QPR's Jude-Boyd, an impressive young talent seeking new opportunities.

Despite QPR not offering a new deal, Jude-Boyd could bring depth and skill to clubs like Plymouth or Rotherham.

Jude-Boyd should prioritize playing time to continue developing, whether in Championship or League One.

Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United are both chasing the signature of Arkell Jude-Boyd.

According to Football Insider, the QPR player is set to attract interest from two EFL sides ahead of his contract expiry in June.

The 21-year-old has been unable to break into the first team squad at Loftus Road and is now heading for an exit from the West London club.

Jude-Boyd spent the second half of the campaign on loan with non-league side Torquay United, where he impressed as the team finished 18th in the National League South table.

The defender will be a free agent this summer, with his QPR deal set to expire next month.

Arkell Jude-Boyd attracting Plymouth and Rotherham interest

Jude-Boyd was named Torquay’s young player of the year following his impressive performances for the club.

The right-back only joined in the January transfer window but made a strong impression during his time with the Gulls.

This has led to the youngster attracting transfer interest from both Plymouth and Rotherham ahead of the summer window opening.

Despite his impressive performances in non-league, QPR have not offered him a new deal, meaning he will be free to sign elsewhere this summer.

Rotherham are planning for life back in League One after a disappointing second season back in the Championship.

Steve Evans is back in charge of the Millers, and he will be hoping to build a team capable of fighting for promotion to the second tier at the first attempt.

But Rotherham will face competition from the Pilgrims this summer, with other EFL clubs also expected to show an interest in the QPR player.

Jude-Boyd came through the ranks at Loftus Road but has been unable to convince Martí Cifuentes to give him an opportunity at senior level, with the Spaniard overseeing his departure on loan last winter.

Plymouth Argyle's Championship survival

Plymouth sealed their place in the Championship for another year by finishing 21st in the table.

A final-day win over Hull City saw them steer clear of the relegation zone by just one point, with Joe Edwards’ 40th-minute goal keeping them in the second division.

It remains to be seen who will be in charge at Home Park next season, with the club currently searching for a permanent successor to Ian Foster.

This could impact the decision of Jude-Boyd, as he weighs up the next step in his career.

Plymouth also being a division higher than Rotherham in the football pyramid could also help the player decide his future.

Jude-Boyd should be prioritising game time

The opportunity to compete at senior level in the Championship is obviously the best option for Jude-Boyd if he can get that kind of assurance.

But there is no manager at Plymouth that could guarantee him that at this point, so it is still worthwhile considering a move to Evans’ League One side.

Jude-Boyd needs to be playing regularly in order to continue his development and further his career.

So this should be his absolute priority when deciding on his next club this summer, even if it means competing at a potentially lower level.