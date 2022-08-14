Rotherham United and Burton Albion in transfer chase for Sheffield United player

Sheffield United youngster William Osula is wanted by both Burton Albion and the Blades’ Championship rivals Rotherham United, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old Dane could be sent out on loan by Paul Heckingbottom towards the end of the transfer window, with his seemingly preferred system this season only accommodating one centre-forward on the pitch.

Heckingbottom has Rhian Brewster, Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie all to choose from when fully-fit, whilst he has also brought Daniel Jebbison into the fold following last season’s stint with Burton.

It is the Brewers that want to secure another temporary arrangement with United, but this time for Osula’s services, with the teenager making his senior debut in March last season before ending the 2021-22 campaign with five appearances to his name.

Despite his good relationship with the Bramall Lane outfit due to Jebbison’s successful loan at the Pirelli Stadium last season, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink faces competition for Osula’s services, with Rotherham also looking into a deal.

Paul Warne is hunting for fresh attacking options and he could turn towards his South Yorkshire neighbours for some help and to give Osula some more Championship experience.

The Verdict

Despite being older than his strike partner Jebbison, Osula has clearly taken a little bit longer to settle and become ready for senior football.

When everyone is fit and firing at Bramall Lane at the top end of the pitch, Osula will probably not be in and around the matchday squad, so a full season loan away could do him very good.

It seemed to help Jebbison heading to Burton for the first half of last season, scoring seven times in 20 outings in the third tier.

But the young Dane could offer Rotherham some much needed-pace in attack if they make an offer for him – he may be a raw talent but he wouldn’t have featured for United last season in the Championship if Heckingbottom didn’t think he was ready for it.