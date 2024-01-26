Championship strugglers Rotherham United are among the clubs interested in signing Przemysław Płacheta from Norwich City in the final week of the mid-season transfer window.

According to the Pink Un, the Canaries are willing to accept a permanent offer for the Poland international, who has seven caps to his name at senior level.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time since returning to Carrow Road last January, having spent part of last season out on loan with Birmingham City, where he played just five times in the league before the agreement was terminated due to injury.

Since returning to the Norfolk outfit, he has made 16 appearances in the Championship with just three of those being starts.

Przemysław Płacheta transfer latest

Płacheta has entered the final six months of his Norwich contract, meaning he could leave the club as a free agent in the summer or sign a pre-contract deal with an overseas club from now.

The Canaries could instead look to cash in on the winger immediately, with a new deal looking increasingly unlikely.

Rotherham are said to be keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Płacheta, although they could face competition from rival clubs in the race for his signature.

The Millers are aiming to fight against relegation from the Championship, so could look to strengthen their attacking options before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

However, a return to Polish football has been ruled out as a transfer is seen as too expensive for any prospective clubs in his native country.

Norwich City's January transfer window

David Wagner has already seen players like Adam Forshaw and Hwang Ui-Jo depart the club this month, but could wave goodbye to Płacheta as well if the right offer arrives.

Płacheta has not featured in the matchday squad for each of the side’s last three games, and his last appearance came on 29 December in a 1-0 loss to Millwall.

The Poland international’s last start was in a 3-2 win over Cardiff City on 11 November, where Wagner experimented with utilising him at left-back.

Fitness issues have hampered his progress with the Canaries, making just 61 appearances for the club since joining in 2020.

Norwich City league position

Norwich are currently eighth in the Championship table, albeit having played a game more than their promotion rivals.

The gap to sixth is now two points, but defeat to Leeds United midweek has put Wagner’s side on the back foot in the race for a top six spot.

Next up for Wagner’s side is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the FA Cup this coming weekend.

The second tier side will be the first opponents to face Jurgen Klopp’s side since the German announced his departure from the Reds at the end of this season.

Cashing in on Płacheta makes sense

Whilst the Norwich squad isn’t massive, and losing any player could have a big knock-on effect if injuries pile up again, it is still sensible to seek an exit for Płacheta this month.

He simply hasn’t been able to make the impact at the club many thought he could when he joined four years ago.

Even though there has been a usage for him at times under Wagner as a left-back instead of a winger, his lack of game time highlights that there isn’t a great need for him in the squad, and his contract expiring in the summer means this is a last chance to earn a fee for him.

Selling to Rotherham would be a smart move, and could offer the Millers something in attack to boost their survival chances.