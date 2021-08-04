Rotherham United add impressive League Two star to ranks

Rotherham United have secured their third signing in two days as they have added Oliver Rathbone to their squad, who has made the switch from relegated Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

It was announced at 1:30 this afternoon that the Millers had made their second signing of the day, after signing Rarmani Edmonds-Green on loan from Huddersfield Town. Rathbone has signed a three-year deal at the Yorkshire club, hoping to bolster their chances of an immediate return to the Championship.

The 24-year-old can play on the wing and in the middle of the park, and he as been a key asset for Rochdale since signing in 2016. The midfielder was made in the Manchester United Academy, but could never break into the first team at Old Trafford at such a young age, despite playing alongside current stars Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

The Blackburn-born midfielder has scored 15 goals over 183 appearances at Rochdale, and has ounces of experience in the third tier. Following relegation at the Crown Oil Arena, a deal to a higher division was inevitable, to The Dale’s disarray.

Rotherham will be hoping Rathbone will be raring to go for their curtain-raiser against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This signing is huge for The Millers, and will be one to get the fans on the edge of their seats. They have had two good days with transfers after previously only making two signings.

Rathbone is a player who offers pace, and can progressively carry the ball up the pitch to create chances for the Rotherham forwards. As well as this, he joins after being the star player in a poor Rochdale side, now he is surrounded by players with more quality, which could bring out the best of the 24-year-old.

