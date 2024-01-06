Highlights Rotherham United has decided to recall Peter Kioso from his loan spell at Peterborough United.

With the January transfer window now open, clubs will be looking to get their business done as quickly as possible.

However, when it comes to potential incomings and outgoings, the need for negotiations means that the majority of deals are yet to be completed.

Even so, clubs may still be doing work to make adjustments to their squad in other ways, one of which may be by recalling players, who had previously been loaned out to other clubs earlier in the season.

Now, one club who have taken the decision to go down that route in order to bring another, familiar, face to their first-team squad, is Rotherham United.

Kioso back with the Millers after Peterborough spell

Back in the summer transfer window, one player who would depart Rotherham on a temporary basis, was Peter Kioso.

Having joined the Millers on a permanent basis from Luton Town back in the summer of 2022, Kioso made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club in the 2022/23 season.

Following that, last summer's transfer window saw him head to League One, linking up with Peterborough United on loan.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town Permanent Wes Harding Millwall Permanent Josh Vickers Derby County Permanent Richard Wood Doncaster Rovers Permanent Ben Wiles Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Washington Derby County Permanent Jamie McCart Barnsley Loan Peter Kioso Peterborough United Loan Josh Kayode Carlisle United Loan Jake Hull Buxton Loan Curtis Durose Scarborough Loan Joel Holvey Gainsborough Loan Robbie Hemfrey Without Club Permanent Mackenzie Warne Without Club Permanent

In the wake of that move, the right-back enjoyed an impressive stint at London Road during the first half of the campaign, scoring one goals and providing two assists in 27 games.

That spell though, has now come to an end, with Rotherham announcing earlier this week that they have now recalled Kioso from that temporary stint at Peterborough.

With that decision having been confirmed though, there could be an argument that some of the Millers' Championship rivals, ought to be taking something of an interest in this latest update on Kioso.

Kioso return could open door for Wolves loanee to move on

While Rotherham may have lost a right-back in the summer with Kioso's loan move to Peterborough, they did also bring in another option in that position.

That came in the form of Dexter Lembikisa, who himself joined the Millers on loan, this time from Wolves.

Since making that move, the 20-year-old has been a regular figure in Rotherham's side, making 26 appearances in all competitions for the Millers.

However, there is a possibility that could soon change with clubs elsewhere in the Championship seemingly interested in the Jamaica international, and Kioso's return to the New York Stadium, may well give hope to those interested clubs.

According to recent reports from TeamTalk, a number of Rotherham's Championship rivals, including Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and West Brom, have all shown interest in signing Lembikisa in the January window.

It is also suggested that Wolves themselves, could be willing to recall the 20-year-old from his spell at Rotherham, and loan him out to one of those clubs further up the Championship table this month.

The fact that Rotherham have now brought Kioso back from Peterborough, could potentially be an indicator that such a scenario may well be about to materialise.

By recalling Kioso from his loan spell with the Posh, Rotherham are ensuring they do not leave themselves short on options at right-back, in the event Lembikisa is recalled, without having to spend money in the market on a replacement for him.

Indeed, with Kioso himself having also impressed during his time during his time at Peterborough, there may also be some confidence around Rotherham, that he is capable of filling the void left by Lembikisa.

All of that therefore, means there is some case to be made for the suggestion that Rotherham may well have brought Kioso back to the club, to prepare for the loss of Lembikisa.

Given their apparent interest in the Wolves prospect, that is something those interested Championship clubs, must surely now be ready to act on.