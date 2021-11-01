Rotherham United ace sends promotion message after Sunderland performance

Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles has told the Yorkshire Post that his side’s win over Sunderland sent out a promotion warning to their Sky Bet League One rivals.

The Millers were in top form on Saturday as they dispatched of the Black Cats at the New York Stadium, with Paul Warne’s men running out as 5-1 winners.

Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo both came up trumps for their side with a brace each, whilst Michael Ihiekwe also found the back of the net on what was a memorable afternoon for the Yorkshire side.

Speaking after the game, Wiles was quick to state the following as confidence continues to run high in the Rotherham camp:

“It is a warning to the league itself. We are a good few games unbeaten at the moment.

“Teams need to start fearing us a little bit because we are not just this physical team, we can actually play.

“We are a nightmare, we press people and we are ugly at times but that gets us results.

“If that gets us promoted at the end of the season then everybody will take that.”

Warne’s men are now up to fourth place after they leapfrogged the Black Cats on Saturday and as a result they will now be looking to further extend their current unbeaten run.

The Millers are back in league action tomorrow night as they take on a rejuvenated Charlton Athletic at the Valley.

The Verdict

Rotherham are certainly one of the teams to beat in League One and it is fair to say that Warne and his players have done a great job to get back on their feet after being relegated from the Championship.

The only real losses that the club experienced in terms of player departures over the summer was Matt Crooks and Matthew Olosunde, with the duo having arguably had a worse time of it at their new clubs.

Keeping the core of the team together has proved crucial, especially with the Millers having been able to hold onto Michael Smith, who has been key so far this term.

If they can keep their current run going and avoid picking up any bad injuries, they will have every chance of going up come May of next year.