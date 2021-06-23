Rotherham transfer round-up: Player departs, Matthew Olosunde latest, Michael Smith news

Rotherham United will be looking to get themselves a squad together ready for next season as they bid to challenge for promotion in Sky Bet League One.

The Millers narrowly missed out on survival last season in the Sky Bet Championship and now find themselves back in the third tier.

It’s a division that they have had success in in the past, however, and they’ll be looking for more of that next season.

Here are some of the latest transfer stories to concern the Millers that have come about…

Clark Robertson joins Portsmouth

Clark Robertson has joined Portsmouth after leaving the Millers on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Pompey have seen a lot of their own squad from last season leave the club in the last few weeks on frees and Danny Cowley now needs to start building his squad back up.

Robertson has arrived, then, and will be looking to help Pompey challenge for promotion, with the Millers obviously hoping that that doesn’t come at their expense as they look to bounce back into the Championship.

Matthew Olosunde eyed

Several sides are taking a look at Matthew Olosunde at the moment and it could be the case he gets his new club sorted before too long now.

The 23-year-old opted against signing a deal with Rotherham and the likes of Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with an interest in him, according to the Sheffield Star.

He’s a decent player with plenty of room still to grow and improve and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

Michael Smith wanted by Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are getting linked with a host of strikers at the moment and in recent days Teesside Live has suggested that Michael Smith is one of the forwards that is on their radar.

Smith had a decent season last year as he worked well with Matt Crooks going forwards for the Millers but there is a chance he could now leave after last season.

If he does go, Neil Warnock will be looking to try and build around him as they challenge for the play-offs in the second tier.

