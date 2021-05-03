Rotherham suffer setback which may benefit Sheffield Wednesday and Derby in relegation battle

Rotherham United have suffered an injury setback before their final two games of the Championship season, with Angus MacDonald likely to miss the rest of the campaign with a calf injury.

And that could be a big boost to the survival chances of one of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County as MacDonald has been a key figure for the Millers this season.

The 28-year-old has played 38 Championship games this season and started all of the last 16 – netting his first Rotherham goal in the 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough recently.

Before Saturday’s draw with Blackburn, the Yorkshire side may have been on a losing run but MacDonald has been impressive – now though manager Paul Warne will have to turn elsewhere with Wes Harding the likeliest player to come into the fold.

It is bad timing though with Rotherham having two games in quick succession to try and save their season, and they know a win against Luton tomorrow will take them above Derby in the table but they’ll have to do it without the towering MacDonald.

“In fairness, Angus has been one of those players who is dogging in there and has been struggling with his calves and did not train much last week and we have had to patch him up and get him out for games,” said Warne, per the Sheffield Star.

“I think his calf has gone. Prior to the goal, I said, ‘Are you all right’ and he went, ‘Yeah, yeah’.

“I have spoken to the physios, but I presume he would be unavailable for the next games.” The Verdict This is bad news for Rotherham but a slight positive for their fellow relegation battles – although no-one wishes injury on opposition players. MacDonald is one of the consistent figures in the Rotherham line-up and his absence may cause an unsettled back-line against Luton, who have no pressure on them and they could take advantage. The Millers have played so many games in such a short amount of time due to their fixture backlog and an injury like this may affect them more than it would another team – but they’re just going to have to battle on without him.