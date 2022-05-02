Rotherham set to make transfer move for Sunderland player

Will Grigg’s Sunderland contract will come to an end this summer – but he may have already found his next destination as Rotherham United are set to offer him a permanent deal, according to the Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis.

The Northern Ireland international’s nightmare spell at the Black Cats is set to come to an end very soon after his multi-million pound arrival at the Stadium of Light from Wigan Athletic in January 2019.

Grigg struggled to make an impact on Wearside, scoring just five league goals in 47 outings and he has spent time out on loan at MK Dons last season and on transfer deadline day last August he headed to Rotherham to bolster Paul Warne’s strike-force.

The 30-year-old has played 19 times in League One for the Millers, scoring just the twice, but he has been absent since February due to a damaged hamstring.

Despite that though, Rotherham are set to offer Grigg a permanent contract at the New York Stadium, although they may not be the only ones in the running for his services.

The Verdict

After three and a half years on their books, Grigg’s time at Sunderland is about to come to an end.

And it will perhaps be a surprise to the club’s supporters that he looks set to get a move to a Championship club for next season following the way he performed for the Black Cats – he’s not exactly been in fine goalscoring form this season either.

Paul Warne however has clearly seen something in Grigg to offer him a permanent contract, and whilst he probably won’t be starting many games in 2022-23, the Northern Irishman will provide a lot of experience.

His time at Sunderland though will go down as a massive flop – the expectations were massive following his 2019 move and he just failed to deliver.