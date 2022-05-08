Rotherham said to be monitoring Morecambe man as player eyes fresh challenge

Cole Stockton plans on leaving Sky Bet League One side Morecambe this summer transfer window to embark on a new challenge, and Rotherham United are apparently keen – according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The forward has had a superb season in the third tier and proved a big part of the reason that the club managed to avoid relegation back into Sky Bet League Two.

He’d be important for them again next season, then, but Nixon reports that the forward is now eyeing a move elsewhere and he could be offered a shot at Championship football next season.

Indeed, according to the journalist, Rotherham United are among those keen on him at the moment and they could make him an offer, though Morecambe are still eager to try and get him on a new contract if they can.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to hear that Stockton might be looking to cash in on his recent form in the last couple of seasons and try and get an opportunity even higher up the footballing pyramid.

He’s been a top asset for Morecambe and it’s obvious why they would want to keep him but it sounds as though they’re going to have a fight on their hands in that regard.

Rotherham are apparently among those keen, and the lure of Championship football next season could be too tempting to turn down.

