Rotherham United have confirmed they are in talks with Chiedozie Ogbene over a new contract as his current deal runs down.

Will Chiedozie Ogbene leave Rotherham?

Ultimately, the Irish international is in a position where he can decide his own future, as he is set to be a free agent in the coming weeks, so he is free to speak to other clubs, who can offer him terms.

However, Rotherham are still doing all they can to keep hold of their talisman, as they revealed on their official site that they remain in discussions with the player and his representatives over extending his stay.

That’s no surprise, as Ogbene has established himself as a key player for the club, and he has just enjoyed a brilliant individual season to help Matty Taylor’s side in the Championship.

He managed eight league goals and registered four assists, with his pace and direct style making him a constant threat.

Of course, those performances attracted interest from elsewhere, and Rotherham actually had to fend off clubs in the January window, with Middlesbrough among the clubs trying to sign him at the start of the year.

It was reported last month that Boro remain keen, but Swansea, Millwall, Club Brugge and Fenerbahce were among the other clubs keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

Rotherham will know they face an uphill battle to keep Ogbene

It makes total sense that Rotherham are doing all they can to keep Ogbene, because he is a classy player and he has been instrumental to the side and the way they play. So, you can be sure that all connected to the club are desperate for him to stay, but, realistically, it’s going to be very hard to convince him to stay.

You only have to look at the clubs interested to see why Ogbene will be tempted by moving away, and it’s going to be down to him to decide on what he wants to do next.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but even if Ogbene does depart, he will leave with all the best wishes of those at Rotherham, having ended on a high by playing his part in keeping them in the Championship. It’s likely that the attacker will make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.